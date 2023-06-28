Watch Now
Happy Wednesday Kern County get ready for some intense heat heading our way beginning this weekend

High pressure coming in from the Pacific could potentially set or break heat records here in California.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 09:22:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif(KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

A rapid warming trend will take place this week due to high pressure aloft.

Much of our forecast warning area will experience around a 15 degree difference in high temperatures from today to Friday.

Widespread triple digit heat expected beginning Friday and lasting through the holiday weekend and beyond.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Friday through Monday.

Some afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible over the Sierra Nevada.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield today is 92 degrees with lows in high sixties.

Stay safe and keep a bottle of water on you at all times.

