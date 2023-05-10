Watch Now
Happy Wednesday Kern County our warming trend begins today leading us into a hot weekend.

High pressure is moving in starting today bringing our temperatures well into the nineties.
bg 7 day 5-10-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:39:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday we have an area of high temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend is expected Thursday through Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be around fifteen degrees above their typical values for the middle of May.

Temperatures will remain well above seasonal values Monday and Tuesday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

