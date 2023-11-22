Watch Now
Happy Wednesday Kern County warm conditions continue as we move through the week

High pressure keeping temps high, bringing light winds, and partly cloudy skies.
bg 7 day 11-22-23.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 11-22-23.png
bg mnt 7 day 11-223.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 09:54:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thanksgiving Eve.

Dry conditions will continue into next week.

Patchy morning fog is possible through Thanksgiving morning in the San Joaquin Valley, as well as some areas of frost in rural areas.

High temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Thanksgiving Day, and then a weak disturbance will push through the region, dropping afternoon highs to around normal through early next week.

There is a moderate to high probability of freezing temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley each morning over the weekend and into the first part of next week, while portions of the Kern County Desert will likely experience a hard freeze.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Have a great day and enjoy the amazing weather.

