Happy Wednesday Kern County we are in Day 8 of temperatures over 107 degrees and bumping up tomorrow

Record breaking heat wave continues for the West Coast with temperatures eight plus degrees above normal.
23ABC
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 10, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, a long-duration, rare heat wave with an Extreme HeatRisk will continue through late this week and will have many impacts on our citizens and community.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday, July 13 at 10 AM.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Yosemite through Thursday at 10 AM.

The high risk of grass fires will continue with herbaceous fuel loading at or near 120% of normal exhibiting behavior typically not experienced with low wind speeds.

Chance of afternoon thunderstorms returns to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada this weekend as high level moisture spreads over the district.

Our forecast high today is 108 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

