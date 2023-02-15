Watch Now
Happy Wednesday Kern County we have a frigid day ahead with temps bottoming out today

Low Pressure moving East leaving cold and dry conditions today with warmer temperatures moving in tomorrow.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 08:59:26-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday, winds continue to diminish across the central California interior tonight after a day of widespread gusty conditions.

The strongest winds occurred in eastern Kern County along the Mojave Slopes with a peak gust of 85 mph.

Precipitation was light but there was some snow along the major highway passes in Kern County.

The snow has ended but icy roads have caused the closure of both Interstate 5 along the Grapevine Pass and Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the mid-thirties.

As always stay, stay warm and look forward to a prefect weekend ahead.

