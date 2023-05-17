Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Wednesday Kern County we have another hot day ahead with numbers peaking today

High Pressure maxing out today bringing temperatures well into the nineties again with clear skies.
bg 7 day 5-17-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 5-17-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 5-17-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:27 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 08:27:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

Higher than average temperatures will continue through the next week, with the San Joaquin Valley seeing highs in the mid to high 90`s.

There may be a slight cool down next Wednesday, with highs expected in the high 80`s.

The runoff from melting snowpack is ongoing, and has caused rivers and streams to run high and flood in some places.

There may be a few thunderstorms int he Sierra Nevada this afternoon, and every afternoon starting on Saturday and into next week.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018