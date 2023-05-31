Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Wednesday Kern County, we have another mild day ahead with our highs in the low eighties.

Numbers begin to rise this afternoon as warming trend sets in bringing temps into the nineties by the weekend.
bg 7 day 5-31-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 5-31-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 5-31-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 09:07:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County,

A warming trend will begin today, with the valley seeing highs in the low to mid 80`s, as compared to yesterday where highs were in the high 70`s to low 80`s.

This trend will continue until Sunday, where high may reach in the high 90`s in the valley.

High temperatures will start to cool down on Monday and will continue through Wednesday, with highs back in the mid to high 80`s.

The Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon everyday for the next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 83 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018