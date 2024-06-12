Happy Wednesday Kern County we have one more day of this warming trend before numbers fall into the nineties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Hump day, offshore flow continue at this time, due to a strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest and Great Basin with an upper-level low off the coast of Southern California.

Afternoon highs yesterday were mainly around 100 to 103 degrees throughout the San Joaquin Valley and hotter in the Kern County desert.

Today`s highs remain on track to reach triple digits across much of the lower elevations, where the Heat Advisory remains in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 103 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

