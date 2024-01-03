Watch Now
Happy Wednesday, prepare for a wet day ahead with colder air moving in and gusty winds

The first of two storms moving our way bringing low snow levels, watches and warnings.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 10:00:00-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, an upper-level area of low pressure will move to the Southeast across the Great Basin today.

This cyclone aloft will enter the Desert Southwest tonight. Precipitation associated with this atmospheric disturbance will be heaviest this morning.

Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada will drop to around 4,000 feet this morning. Snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches expected in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet today and tonight.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches anticipated in the Kern County mountains above 4,500 feet today and tonight.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees.

Stay warm and dry.

