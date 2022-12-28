Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Wednesday we are getting a quick lull in-between three storms thanks to this atmospheric river

A foggy morning leading to an overcast afternoon with highs in the low fifties.
bg 7 day 12-28-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-28-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-28-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:53 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 08:53:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happ Humpday Kern County

We are getting a quick break from this parade of storms that brought an inch of rain yesterday in Bakersfield.

An atmospheric river continues to push moisture into central California through the weekend.

Tomorrow rain returns moving in during the early AM hours.

We will see another lull Friday and the third part of the atmospheric river will fall on New Year's Eve.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Expect overcast skies, light winds and foggy conditions.

As always be safe and stay dry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018