Happy Wednesday we are getting a quick lull in-between three storms thanks to this atmospheric river

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happ Humpday Kern County

We are getting a quick break from this parade of storms that brought an inch of rain yesterday in Bakersfield.

An atmospheric river continues to push moisture into central California through the weekend.

Tomorrow rain returns moving in during the early AM hours.

We will see another lull Friday and the third part of the atmospheric river will fall on New Year's Eve.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Expect overcast skies, light winds and foggy conditions.

As always be safe and stay dry.