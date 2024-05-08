Watch Now
Happy Wednesday, we are in the midst of a warming trend with temperatures moving into the nineties

High pressure keeping us on the warmer side as well as the gusty side with offshore flow continuing to push winds into the region.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, a warming trend will be occuring during this time, as the ridge will lead to an increase in afternoon highs from today through Sunday.

These high temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees above normal.

High temperatures will be similar from Sunday through Tuesday as the cut-offs move through the area.

By next Wednesday, Central California is expected to be under the complete influence of the ridge, leading to an increase in temperatures again, which will be 10 degrees above normal.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 81 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

