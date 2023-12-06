Happy Wednesday, we have a brief warm up today with temps in the mid seventies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday we have a quick warm up beginning today.

A fading upper level ridge and an approaching cold front will contribute to warmer temperatures Wednesday with morning fog possible this morning.

There is a chance for precipitation in the northern portions of the San Joaquin Valley later today as the cold front moves through.

Winds will pick up behind the front Thursday into Friday, leading to the issuance of a Wind Advisory for the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 76 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

