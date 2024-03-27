Watch Now
Happy Wednesday, we have a brief warming trend beginning today followed by rain

Rain returning to California just in time for the holiday weekend with snow levels as low as 4000 ft
bg 3-27.png
bg 3-27.png
bg 3-27 mnt.png
Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 09:25:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, today`s highs are on track to warm by a few degrees; high temperatures mainly in the lower 70`s are on tap for the warmest locations.

Including the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County desert.

This is due to weak ridging passing over the Golden State.

However, the next low pressure system arrives late tomorrow night and will bring low to moderate impacts due to precipitation and increased winds into Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 72 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and prep for a wet weekend.

