Happy Wednesday, we have a trough of low pressure moving in bringing rain and snow

A cold and quick storm will be moving in bringing low snow levels and chances of rain for the valley floor.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 09:03:13-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

A cold upper trough over the Pacific Northwest will dive south today and bring rain and low elevation snowfall to the central California interior.

Snow levels will begin around 4000 feet when the precipitation moves in later this morning.

Snow levels will drop to as low as 2000 feet over the Sierra late tonight as the precipitation winds down.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 10 AM this morning until 4 AM Thursday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

