Happy Wednesday we have a warm day ahead with temps well in to the nineties

High pressure East of us is keeping conditions on the warmer side well into the week.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 09:27:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than seasonal, with temperatures tomorrow expected to hit triple digits for many areas within the San Joaquin Valley.

After tomorrow, a significant cool down will occur, with temperatures dropping to nearly 10 degrees below normal, and last through the weekend.

By Tuesday, temperatures will warm back to seasonally average.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

