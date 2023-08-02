Happy Wednesday we have incredible conditions setting in today bringing cooler temps to the region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County, we have amazing temperatures starting today for the whole region.

High temperatures both this afternoon and Thursday afternoon will be below seasonal values.

A warming trend is expected Friday and Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be near normal for this time of year.

Widespread triple digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Kern County desert Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather will persist.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the mild weather.