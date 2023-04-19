Happy Wednesday, we have one more day with cooler temps before temps jump just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif(KERO) — Happy Wednesday, strong wind gusts will continue along the Mojave Desert slopes through this evening with breezy conditions elsewhere.

A cool start to the day will lead to afternoon temperatures around 10 degrees below normal this afternoon.

A warming trend will bring temperatures back to near average by Friday then a little above average this weekend.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower to middle 80s across the San Joaquin Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great Wednesday.

