Haze and heat leave us soon!

Monday is a pretty poor day weather wise.

Triple digit temperatures are bad enough, but we're also tracking a thick layer of haze thanks to wildfire smoke.

There is hope in our forecast though, and we expect improvement on both of those fronts very soon!

We're tracking an upper level low that will push into the Pacific Northwest starting on Tuesday, before swinging south and east.

We'll start to feel some of that influence on Tuesday, but it won't be too dramatic.

Highs in Bakersfield will still be near 100, and we'll still be near 110 in the Desert.

But winds will pick up Tuesday evening bringing in that cooler, fresher air, and temperatures will drop quite a bit on Wednesday.

Expect highs in the low 90s in the Valley, with places like Frazier Park seeing highs under 80 degrees!

It's not a just a one day event, either, after Tuesday we have no more 100 degree days in our 7 day forecast.

