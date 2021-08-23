Haze stays for days

We're coming into the work week having seen some improvements in our weather over the weekend, especially to our air quality.

Fresher pacific air blowing into Kern county on Saturday brought our air quality back to the moderate range, and it should hover between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups for the next few days.

There is, however, quite a bit of smoke lingering higher in the atmosphere.

While that doesn't affect the air we breathe much, it still gives our sky that hazy, milky look.

That's not likely to go anywhere any time soon.

As far as our temperatures are concerned, we're running a bit cooler than average for this time of year, and we expect that to continue at least through midweek as a broad upper level trough swings through.

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s in Bakersfield.

It does looks like we'll warm up into the triple digits again as the weekend approaches, but we don't have any extreme heat in sight, which we'll count as win given how this summer has gone.