Hazy skies, fog chances linger

High pressure continues to strengthen over California.

Here in the Valley that means hazier skies, and more widespread fog.

So far the fog has stayed outside of Bakersfield, and chances still remain highest in rural areas, but the National Weather Service has extended the Dense Fog Advisory to include all of the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As is always the case when fog is possible, it will have a big impact on our temperatures.

Assuming any fog lifts quickly, highs in the Valley will be in the 60s.

If the fog or low clouds linger, we'll be much cooler.

Areas outside the Valley are still expecting very nice weather.

Skies will clear and largely haze free, and temperatures will be warm, in the 60s and 70s.

