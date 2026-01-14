Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Hazy skies, fog chances linger

High pressure remains in control of our weather
23ABC Evening weather update January 13, 2026
Posted
and last updated

High pressure continues to strengthen over California.

Here in the Valley that means hazier skies, and more widespread fog.

So far the fog has stayed outside of Bakersfield, and chances still remain highest in rural areas, but the National Weather Service has extended the Dense Fog Advisory to include all of the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As is always the case when fog is possible, it will have a big impact on our temperatures.

Assuming any fog lifts quickly, highs in the Valley will be in the 60s.

If the fog or low clouds linger, we'll be much cooler.

Areas outside the Valley are still expecting very nice weather.

Skies will clear and largely haze free, and temperatures will be warm, in the 60s and 70s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 40°

10%

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 42°

6%

Thursday

01/15/2026

Mostly Clear

68° / 43°

5%

Friday

01/16/2026

Mostly Clear

64° / 43°

4%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

4%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 42°

5%

Monday

01/19/2026

Mostly Clear

62° / 43°

4%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

4%