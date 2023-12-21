Headed into the thick of the first big storm of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As we continue to track the first big storm of the season, we are feeling the bulk of the impacts come in Wednesday through the night into Thursday night.

Going into Wednesday night, we are looking at chances of thunderstorms and that will remain until Thursday.

Here in Bakersfield, temperatures are still pretty decent with a high of 70°.

This a warm storm, meaning it's unlikely to see any snow impacts here in Kern County.

Once the storm passes, we could be looking at up to an inch of rain total for the valley and up to two inches in our mountain communities.

Due to the amount of rain that we are expecting, we're currently tracking a flood watch that will last until Thursday at 10 p.m.

We're also looking at a wind advisory expected to mainly impact our mountain communities as they could be seeing winds of up to 30 mph.

Chances of rain are going to be present throughout the week, but as we head into the weekend, we should be looking at clearer conditions.

Our temperatures will continue to drop into the 50s in the valley over the weekend as low pressure moves inland.

Some of our mountain communities afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s as well.

This storm will impact holiday travel, so be extra careful on the roads.



