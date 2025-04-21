Heading back to school? Expect a warm start to the week!

Happy Monday, Kern County. We had clearing skies and warming temperatures through the weekend, and that continues this week.

Temperatures for Monday will be a few degrees above average for this time of year. Mountain towns will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, the KRV in the high 70s, and desert and valley in the 80s.

There's a minor chance for passing thunderstorms in the mountains, but the risk is mainly to our north in the Sierra Nevada. Warm, moist air is lifting from the high elevation region, and lighting, small hail and gusty winds are possible for parts of the Sierra Nevada and Sequoia National Forest through Monday night.

