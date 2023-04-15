Heading into another very nice weekend

Temperatures are back on the rise in Kern County.

Bakersfield made it back into the 70s on Friday, and the upper level trough that has been keeping us cool is on its way out.

In its place and weak ridge of high pressure will build in, driving up temperatures just enough to give us a wonderful weekend.

Bakersfield will be near 80° both Saturday and Sunday, with highs closing in on 70° in the south mountains.

The Kern River Valley will see highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the warmest parts of the desert will hit mid 80s by Sunday.

The temperatures are not the only good news.

Winds will be calmer, and skies will be nice and clear for at least Saturday, with more clouds rolling in by Sunday.

Enjoy the beautiful weekend!