Heading into warmer, calmer weather

The weather for the upcoming week will be much different than the one we're finishing up.

After days of rain and snow, Kern County stayed dry on Saturday.

Skies are clear heading into the evening, which will bring another cold night Friday night.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the Valley through Saturday morning.

Most of Kern will fall below freezing, with the south end of the Valley having the best chance to stay above 32°.

A bit of patchy fog will be possible in the Valley, too.

Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s for most of Kern County.

Valley areas will be warmer, likely in the 60s thanks to breezy east winds.

Heading into next week our weather looks fairly uneventful.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across Kern, and while a storm is expected to move into California, it looks to stay to our north.

