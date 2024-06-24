Watch Now
Heat advisory extended in Kern

Kern county prepares for more triple digits next week
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 23, 2024

The heat advisory affecting parts of Kern county has been extended, ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Many communities in the western Kern are being impacted by the advisory, as well as some of the mountain areas towards Lake Isabella.

The heatwave from the weekend continues into next week, with triple digits through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should dip to the upper-90s.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach 105° in the Valley. Countywide, Monday’s highs reach as high as 109° in the desert areas, and as low as 89° in the mountains.

Monday also brings an unhealthy air quality, this especially impacting members of sensitive groups.

Gusty winds will pick up in the afternoon, with stronger winds in the desert areas.

