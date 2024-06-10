Heat Advisory issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

After a few decent days, summer heat is coming back to Kern County.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are likely to break into the triple digits both days.

Fortunately temperatures aren't forecast to climb as high as they did last week, and humidity levels look lower, too.

Still, do your best to stay cool and hydrated.

Looking into the extended forecast we've got some good news on the way, as it looks like temperatures will dropping in time for Father's Day weekend.

