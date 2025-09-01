Heat advisory Monday with minor rain and t-storm chances

Happy Monday and happy Labor Day, Kern County. The unofficial end of summer is here, but summer heat continues across Kern.

The valley, including Bakersfield, is under a heat advisory Monday. Temperatures between 102 and 104 are possible in our valley communities through the afternoon. Take precautions like drinking more water, staying inside or in the shade, and not exercising outdoors during the peak heat.

We also have a familiar weather pattern this week. A strong high pressure system is situated just to our east, but its position allows for the flow of monsoonal moisture into California. Essentially, humidity and minor rain and thunderstorm chances remain for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll feel the humidity on Labor Day, but the first big push of monsoonal moisture from the south is very early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday morning in the valley and south mountains, and Tuesday afternoon brings rain and thunderstorm chances to the KRV and desert.

Mountain and desert neighborhoods have higher chances, up to 60%, for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. If we were to have a thunderstorm, brief periods of heavier rainfall are possible.

Monsoonal moisture looks to stick around for most of the week before cooler air flows into California this weekend.



