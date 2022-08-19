Heat Advisory remains in effect

Heat remains in the forecast for several more days.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the both the San Joaquin Valley and the Kern River Valley through Saturday.

Highs will continue to hover around 105° in Bakersfield through this time, with triple digits also expected around Lake Isabella and in our desert communities.

That means heatwave #3, which reached five days in length following a high of 105° on Thursday, will stretch for several more days.

If we break it soon, and that's a big if, it would be early next week.

Models show a weak upper level trough moving in, which could be enough to drop our highs in the Valley back into the upper 90s by Monday.