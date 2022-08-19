Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisory remains in effect

Triple digit heat is expected through at least Sunday.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 20:43:36-04

Heat remains in the forecast for several more days.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the both the San Joaquin Valley and the Kern River Valley through Saturday.

Highs will continue to hover around 105° in Bakersfield through this time, with triple digits also expected around Lake Isabella and in our desert communities.

That means heatwave #3, which reached five days in length following a high of 105° on Thursday, will stretch for several more days.

If we break it soon, and that's a big if, it would be early next week.

Models show a weak upper level trough moving in, which could be enough to drop our highs in the Valley back into the upper 90s by Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018