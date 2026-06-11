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Heat Advisory starts Thursday with little relief in sight

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 11, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures rise once again this afternoon with many areas getting up to around 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is active through Saturday.

Summer heat is back in our forecast, and extended forecast models indicate it may be here to stay for at least the next week.

Bakersfield is set to be around 100 degrees each afternoon through next Wednesday.

The heat, low humidity, and stubborn breezy afternoons increase our fire danger through the weekend. Please follow all local burn bans.

Keep yourselves hydrated with water and electrolytes, avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat, and never leave children or pets in cars.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

104° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

106° / 75°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Sunny

105° / 73°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Mostly Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Thursday

06/18/2026

Sunny

99° / 69°

0%