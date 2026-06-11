Heat Advisory starts Thursday with little relief in sight

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures rise once again this afternoon with many areas getting up to around 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is active through Saturday.

Summer heat is back in our forecast, and extended forecast models indicate it may be here to stay for at least the next week.

Bakersfield is set to be around 100 degrees each afternoon through next Wednesday.

The heat, low humidity, and stubborn breezy afternoons increase our fire danger through the weekend. Please follow all local burn bans.

Keep yourselves hydrated with water and electrolytes, avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat, and never leave children or pets in cars.

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