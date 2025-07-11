Heat advisory until Tuesday with triple digits in most of Kern

Happy Friday!
It’s going to be a hot, dry weekend throughout Kern County.
A heat advisory is in effect through the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas, which expires Tuesday at 11p.m. .High temperatures up to 105° are expected. Precautions to take during this time include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
As always, stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned room. Also monitor any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Bakersfield has a high of 104°, but could potentially mark the hottest day of the year, which is 105°.
Winds will be fairly light, with the strongest winds towards the Mojave Desert.
FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:
Bakersfield:
High- 104°
Low- 74°
Delano:
High- 102°
Low- 68°
Arvin:
High- 105°
Low- 71°
Kernville
High- 99°
Low- 67°
Lake Isabella:
High- 101°
Low- 71°
Wofford Heights:
High- 100°
Low- 69°
Mojave:
High- 103°
Low- 74°
California City:
High- 105°
Low- 67°
Ridgecrest:
High- 109°
Low- 73°
Tehachapi:
High- 91°
Low- 65°
Frazier Park:
High- 89°
Low- 61°
Pine Mountain Club:
High- 85°
Low- 63°
Have a safe, wonderful weekend!
