Heat advisory until Tuesday with triple digits in most of Kern

Happy Friday!

It’s going to be a hot, dry weekend throughout Kern County.

A heat advisory is in effect through the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas, which expires Tuesday at 11p.m. .High temperatures up to 105° are expected. Precautions to take during this time include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

As always, stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned room. Also monitor any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Bakersfield has a high of 104°, but could potentially mark the hottest day of the year, which is 105°.

Winds will be fairly light, with the strongest winds towards the Mojave Desert.

FRIDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 104°

Low- 74°

Delano:

High- 102°

Low- 68°

Arvin:

High- 105°

Low- 71°

Kernville

High- 99°

Low- 67°

Lake Isabella:

High- 101°

Low- 71°

Wofford Heights:

High- 100°

Low- 69°

Mojave:

High- 103°

Low- 74°

California City:

High- 105°

Low- 67°

Ridgecrest:

High- 109°

Low- 73°

Tehachapi:

High- 91°

Low- 65°

Frazier Park:

High- 89°

Low- 61°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 85°

Low- 63°

Have a safe, wonderful weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

