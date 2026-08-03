Heat alerts extended as temperatures remain well above seasonal average

Hot temperatures remain in the forecast this week, and Kern County's heat alerts have been extended. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check in on heat-sensitive neighbors.

The Heat Advisory in the valley, KRV, and mountains, and the Extreme Heat Warning in the desert and Indian Wells Valley are now extended through Wednesday night. They were originally set to expire today, on Monday.

Unfortunately, the heat does not break down any time soon. Our entire seven day forecast is steadily hot.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 106 on Monday. The Kern River Valley will be around 102 this afternoon. Mountain towns will be in the low-90s. The extreme heat in east Kern will remain. Ridgecrest will be around 111 on Monday.

Heat safety should be top of mind this week. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, drink water, wear sunscreen, and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat. The best time of day to get outside will be in the early morning before 11 a.m.

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