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Heat alerts extended through the weekend across Kern

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 6, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Both heat alerts, the Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning, have been extended through the weekend for Kern County. It will be hot for the next several days.

The Heat Advisory includes the valley, Kern River Valley, and mountain communities. The Extreme Heat Warning includes the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Daytime high temperatures up to 108 are possible in Bakersfield through Sunday. Extreme Heat, near or slightly above 110, are possible in the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Take care of yourself and stay hydrated.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Sunny

109° / 81°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

105° / 79°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 73°

1%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Sunny

96° / 67°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Sunny

94° / 68°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Sunny

96° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Sunny

97° / 69°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 69°

0%