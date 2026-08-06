Heat alerts extended through the weekend across Kern

Good morning! Both heat alerts, the Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning, have been extended through the weekend for Kern County. It will be hot for the next several days.

The Heat Advisory includes the valley, Kern River Valley, and mountain communities. The Extreme Heat Warning includes the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Daytime high temperatures up to 108 are possible in Bakersfield through Sunday. Extreme Heat, near or slightly above 110, are possible in the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Take care of yourself and stay hydrated.

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