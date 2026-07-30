Heat alerts for nearly all of Kern County

By the weekend heat Alerts will be in effect for nearly all of Kern County.

An Extreme Heat Warning is already in effect for the Kern Desert.

The hottest parts of the desert will approach 115° by the weekend.

The rest of Kern, with the exception of the high terrain in the South Sierra around Lake Isabella, will be under a Heat Advisory starting on Saturday.

Highs in the Valley will be around 105° this weekend, with the KRV likely just a degree or two cooler.

Even mountain towns will climb into the mid 90s.

All the heat alerts are currently set to expire on Monday, but may be extended as next week is also looking hot.

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