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Heat alerts for nearly all of Kern County

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 30, 2026
Posted

By the weekend heat Alerts will be in effect for nearly all of Kern County.

An Extreme Heat Warning is already in effect for the Kern Desert.

The hottest parts of the desert will approach 115° by the weekend.

The rest of Kern, with the exception of the high terrain in the South Sierra around Lake Isabella, will be under a Heat Advisory starting on Saturday.

Highs in the Valley will be around 105° this weekend, with the KRV likely just a degree or two cooler.

Even mountain towns will climb into the mid 90s.

All the heat alerts are currently set to expire on Monday, but may be extended as next week is also looking hot.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/30/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Clear

103° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Clear

105° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Clear

107° / 76°

0%

Tuesday

08/04/2026

Clear

107° / 76°

0%

Wednesday

08/05/2026

Clear

106° / 76°

0%

Thursday

08/06/2026

Clear

105° / 76°

0%