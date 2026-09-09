Heat alerts for Wednesday and Thursday

Another round of tropical moisture made its way into Kern County on Tuesday.

That brought a few showers and even some thunderstorms, alongside overcast afternoon skies.

Lingering moisture is likely into Wednesday, too.

Additional clouds are showers are possible, but like on Tuesday rain chances are low, with most spots likely to stay dry.

Temperatures are likely to be hotter on Wednesday, even with the chance for clouds.

Highs in the upper 90s to triple digits are expected for most of Kern County, with even mountain towns reaching near 90°.

Thursday looks to be even warmer by a degree or two.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Valley for both Wednesday and Thursday.

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