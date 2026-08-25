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Heat alerts remain active on Tuesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 25, 2026
Posted

Good morning! The final full week of the month of August will be hot across Kern. Heat alerts are active through Wednesday night.

The valley and west side hills have a Heat Advisory in effect. This includes the neighborhoods of Bakersfield, Taft, Delano and Lost Hills. Widespread triple digit heat is likely.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for the entire Kern desert and Indian Wells Valley, also through Wednesday. This includes Mojave, California City, and Ridgecrest.

Strong high pressure is positioned near the Four Corners, and that is responsible for the heat this week. We stay hot through Friday, but there are early signs of relief in the extended forecast.

Longterm forecast models indicate a low pressure system could sweep through the Pacific Northwest by Sunday, and hopefully, that will help break down the high pressure. Essentially, what this means is we could feel some slightly nicer temps moving in early next week.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 75°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Sunny

104° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Mostly Cloudy

98° / 78°

0%

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 75°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 72°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Sunny

98° / 68°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Sunny

96° / 66°

0%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

84° / 66°

8%