Heat alerts remain active on Tuesday

Good morning! The final full week of the month of August will be hot across Kern. Heat alerts are active through Wednesday night.

The valley and west side hills have a Heat Advisory in effect. This includes the neighborhoods of Bakersfield, Taft, Delano and Lost Hills. Widespread triple digit heat is likely.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for the entire Kern desert and Indian Wells Valley, also through Wednesday. This includes Mojave, California City, and Ridgecrest.

Strong high pressure is positioned near the Four Corners, and that is responsible for the heat this week. We stay hot through Friday, but there are early signs of relief in the extended forecast.

Longterm forecast models indicate a low pressure system could sweep through the Pacific Northwest by Sunday, and hopefully, that will help break down the high pressure. Essentially, what this means is we could feel some slightly nicer temps moving in early next week.

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