Heat and humidity stay in the forecast

Tuesday was not a very nice day here in Bakersfield.

We dealt with not only heat, but humidity as well.

That makes our already hot temperatures feel even hotter than they actually are.

The heat index, or "feels like temperature" climbed all the way to 109° in Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.

The moisture also helped fuel some showers and thunderstorms that popped up across Kern.

Unfortunately, it looks like Wednesday will be about the same.

We're tracking similar levels of heat and humidity.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect in the Valley through Thursday.

We expect another round of showers and storms to develop Wednesday, too, mainly in our mountain and desert areas.

Thursday and Friday look to be mostly dry, but we could have another rain chance this weekend into early next week.

That will depend on the track of some tropical moisture, so we'll be watching the tropics and updating our forecast as details become more clear in the coming days.