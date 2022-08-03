Heat and moisture still in the forecast

Nothing all that new in the forecast Tuesday.

Bakersfield's heatwave was extended to 23 days, good for 8th longest on record.

Wednesday's forecast high of 100° means another chance to extend the heatwave.

Tuesday was a less active day as far as monsoonal moisture is concerned, with only one shower popping up in the vicinity of Walker Pass.

Showers and storms will be a little more widespread on Wednesday, with a few pop ups expected in Northeast Kern.

Moisture will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday, and we'll keep a close eye on the radar through the weekend and into next week.