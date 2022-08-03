Watch Now
Heat and moisture still in the forecast

Triple digits and storms are still expected.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 21:48:18-04

Nothing all that new in the forecast Tuesday.

Bakersfield's heatwave was extended to 23 days, good for 8th longest on record.

Wednesday's forecast high of 100° means another chance to extend the heatwave.

Tuesday was a less active day as far as monsoonal moisture is concerned, with only one shower popping up in the vicinity of Walker Pass.

Showers and storms will be a little more widespread on Wednesday, with a few pop ups expected in Northeast Kern.

Moisture will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday, and we'll keep a close eye on the radar through the weekend and into next week.

