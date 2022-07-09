Temperatures stay warm this week, and get hot next week

Temperatures are on the rise!

Bakersfield reached 98° on Friday, bringing temperatures back to average after several days cooler weather.

This is the first of two big warm ups we've been tracking.

Highs will stay near average through Sunday, before the second warm up moves in.

By Monday, temperatures will be into the triple digits in Bakersfield.

The heat doesn't look to break next week, and triple digit highs Monday through Wednesday would make for heatwave #2, but we expect the heat to last through at least Friday.

The heat will be driven by a strong area of high pressure in the desert southwest.

The high pressure will also bring another weather issue for us to keep an eye on; monsoonal moisture.

At this point, I'm not calling for rain, but we'll have to monitor that moisture next week, because if it tracks far enough west it could give us some showers or Thunderstorms.