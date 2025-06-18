Heat building Wednesday and Thursday, much cooler this weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. High pressure builds into the southwest Wednesday and Thursday, and summer heat is likely across Kern to wrap up the work week.

Bakersfield will be near 100 degrees Wednesday. Kern River Valley neighborhoods will also get close to 100 into the afternoon. Mountain towns warm into the high-80s, and the desert, once again, is our warmest spot. 110 is possible in the Indian Wells Valley, and 105 is likely in California City.

By this weekend, everyone cools off significantly as a low pressure trough drops into Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Cooler air will be felt in all of our communities. Bakersfield could even cool down to the low-80s by Saturday.

