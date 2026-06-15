Heat continues Monday; changes coming by the end of the week

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We are officially in our first heat wave of the season, and heat remains in the forecast for most of the week. Temps dip slightly as we approach the weekend.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all had high temperatures 100+, marking our first heat wave of 2026. Monday will likely make day 4 of the heat wave with a forecast high of 101 in Bakersfield.

A Heat Advisory remains active through Tuesday night for the entire San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley.

Stay hydrated and stay cool. Summer heat remains in the forecast county-wide through Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend, though, we expect heat to finally break down. A bit of relief is expected by this weekend as Bakersfield is set to drop back to the low-90s.

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