Heat continues, storm chances ramp up

Showers and storms become more widespread this weekend
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 29, 2022
As of Friday, Bakersfield is on Day 19 of our heatwave.

Day 20 looks likely.

Saturday's high is forecast to be 105° in Bakersfield and we're likely to break 100° by the early afternoon.

The heat isn't the only story this weekend, though.

We're also tracking more monsoonal moisture.

So far this week the monsoon hasn't had a big effect on us, with only a few brief showers in Kern County.

We're expecting a stronger push of moisture this weekend though, which means showers and storms will be both more widespread and more likely.

The best chances for rain will be in the Kern Mountains and Desert, but a shower or storm can't be ruled in in the Valley either.

Storms will develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and last into the evening hours.

The primary threat from these storms will be strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Remember, if you can hear thunder you're close enough to be struck by lightning, and should find shelter until the storm passes.

One benefit we could see from these storms is some cooler temperatures.

If a storm were to roll through Bakersfield on Sunday it could keep our temperatures cool enough to break our heatwave!

