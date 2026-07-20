Heat continues this week

Good morning! Heat hangs on through the week, and we're watching thunderstorm chances in the Sierra Nevada this week thanks to an influx of moisture.

Strong high pressure stays in control of our weather this week, and it does not move very much over the next few days. It's positioned near the four corners, and that is what we usually see in the summer months. One thing to note this week is the chance for another influx of monsoon moisture from the south.

The Sierra Nevada crest, or high peaks, have a slight chance for thunderstorms this week thanks to the moisture being drawn into the region. Even though this is outside of Kern, if you're traveling today, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for parts of Mono County, including Mammoth Lake through Monday night.

Back closer to home, the push of moisture looks to only impact cloud coverage. Expect to see a few clouds in the sky over the next couple of days, and depending on how thick the layer is, it could have a slight impact on afternoon temperatures.

In general, temperatures stay steady this week. Bakersfield will be around 100 degrees through the work week. Mountains will be in the mid-80s to low-90s this week, 90s in the KRV, and widespread triple digits remain in the desert.

Stay hydrated, stay cool, and limit outdoor activities to the early morning or after sunset.

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