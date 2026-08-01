Heat continues through the weekend

Another heatwave is here.

Bakersfield was over 100° for the third day in a row on Friday, and the heat shows no sign of slowing down.

The San Joaquin Valley, Kern River Valley, and most of the Kern County mountains will be under a Heat Advisory from Saturday through Monday.

Most mountain towns will be over 90°, and the KRV is likely to be over 100°.

Highs will in the Valley will be up to 105°.

Even hotter weather is expected in the Kern County desert, where an Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect through Monday.

The hottest parts of the desert will be over 110°, and potentially as hot as 115°.

The hot temperatures look like they'll last for most of next week as well, so the National Weather Service may choose to extend the heat alerts.

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