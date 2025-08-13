Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat hangs on another day, but a slow cooling trend is on its way

23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 13, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. As many students head back to school today, we're expecting another hot day county-wide.

The first weekend of the school year will be a bit nicer, though! Thursday through Sunday shows signs of that heat breaking down and temperatures cooling off. Bakersfield will likely be in the mid-90s this weekend, a touch below seasonal average. (We're typically around 98 degrees on average this time of year).

As the minor cooling trend happens, we do expect gusty winds in eastern Kern County. Mojave could feel wind gusts up to 50 mph overnight into Thursday. There is no active wind advisory as of Wednesday morning, but there's a chance one could be issued by the National Weather Service.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

99° / 74°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 71°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

94° / 70°

1%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

95° / 69°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Sunny

96° / 69°

1%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Sunny

97° / 72°

0%