Heat hangs on another day, but a slow cooling trend is on its way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. As many students head back to school today, we're expecting another hot day county-wide.

The first weekend of the school year will be a bit nicer, though! Thursday through Sunday shows signs of that heat breaking down and temperatures cooling off. Bakersfield will likely be in the mid-90s this weekend, a touch below seasonal average. (We're typically around 98 degrees on average this time of year).

As the minor cooling trend happens, we do expect gusty winds in eastern Kern County. Mojave could feel wind gusts up to 50 mph overnight into Thursday. There is no active wind advisory as of Wednesday morning, but there's a chance one could be issued by the National Weather Service.

