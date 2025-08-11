Heat hangs on Monday; two heat alerts issued in Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County.

Bakersfield officially kicked off a heat wave over the weekend, and Monday is likely to make it five consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. As of Sunday night, Bakersfield has 22 days at or above 100 degrees so far in 2025. The heat continues for the early part of this week, so it's likely to add a few more days to that count.

A heat advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley through Monday night. That includes Bakersfield, Delano and Taft. The desert and Indian Wells Valley is under an extreme heat warning through Tuesday morning. That includes Mojave, California City and Ridgecrest. Widespread triple digit heat is likely Monday for the valley and desert.

This heat hangs on for the early part of this week, but there's a sign of hope by the weekend. Extreme heat is set to break down Thursday through Sunday, meaning temperatures could drop off a touch—closer to seasonal average for mid-August.

Best advice in the short term is to keep yourself hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the peak heat, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, find AC if you can, and check in on heat sensitive people.

