Heat hangs on through Friday before a slight dip this weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures remain steady through the end of the work week, but the heat takes a slight step back this weekend.

Strong high pressure remains in control of our weather through Friday, and that's what is responsible for the above average temps this week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 96 on Thursday. 80s are expected in the mountains, 90s in the KRV, and likely widespread triple digits in the desert.

Friday is likely the peak of the heat as Bakersfield approaches 100 tomorrow afternoon.

By Saturday afternoon, an upper level trough begins to move into the Pacific Northwest, opening the door for cooler ocean air to flow into the central valley, and subsequently cool temperatures slightly. We're likely to drop a good ten degrees between Friday and Sunday.

Not a dramatic cool down, but a step closer to our seasonal average of 89.

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