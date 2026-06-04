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Heat hangs on through Friday before a slight dip this weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 4, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures remain steady through the end of the work week, but the heat takes a slight step back this weekend.

Strong high pressure remains in control of our weather through Friday, and that's what is responsible for the above average temps this week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 96 on Thursday. 80s are expected in the mountains, 90s in the KRV, and likely widespread triple digits in the desert.

Friday is likely the peak of the heat as Bakersfield approaches 100 tomorrow afternoon.

By Saturday afternoon, an upper level trough begins to move into the Pacific Northwest, opening the door for cooler ocean air to flow into the central valley, and subsequently cool temperatures slightly. We're likely to drop a good ten degrees between Friday and Sunday.

Not a dramatic cool down, but a step closer to our seasonal average of 89.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

06/04/2026

Sunny

98° / 68°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 64°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Sunny

91° / 62°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 62°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

85° / 62°

1%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

85° / 61°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

89° / 64°

0%