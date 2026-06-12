Heat hangs on through the weekend in Kern

Happy Friday, Kern County. It will be a hot weekend county-wide as high pressure remains situated over the West Coast. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check in on heat-sensitive neighbors.

Bakersfield actually managed to stay just barely below 100 degrees on Thursday with an observed high of 99. On Friday, we may not be as lucky. The forecast high is 102 here in Bakersfield on Friday, and we are expected to stay at or above 100 degrees through the weekend and into next week.

Fire danger increases this weekend in the valley and desert. The heat, low humidity, and gusty winds will increase the risk for fast-moving grass fires. Please follow all local burn bans and be safe this weekend.

Again, this summer heat is here to stay county-wide, so please take care of yourself. Water, electrolytes, shade, AC, are all good ideas. Check in on your neighbors to ensure they can stay cool, and never, ever leave children or pets in the car.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

