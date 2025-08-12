Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat hangs on Tuesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 12, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Heat dominates the forecast once again today, but we do have changes slowly on the way.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect for the desert and Indian Wells Valley until Wednesday morning. This includes California City, Mojave and Ridgecrest. Temperatures up to 110 are possible in these communities through the afternoon.

Triple digits are likely in Bakersfield on Tuesday, and our expected high temperature is 102. Today will likely make day 6 of this heat wave in the valley.

In the extended forecast, we're expecting a slow cool down into the weekend. The strong ridge of high pressure that's kept us hot these past few days will begin to break up, allowing for cooler air to flow into California. Here in Kern County, we're expecting to cool to more tolerable temperatures this weekend. Bakersfield is on track for mid-90s, around ten degrees cooler than this past weekend.

As this slow cooling trend takes place, the one thing to watch out for is increased wind in east Kern. Wednesday looks to have stronger winds along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

08/12/2025

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 71°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

96° / 71°

1%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

95° / 69°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Sunny

96° / 70°

1%