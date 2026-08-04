Heat holds on all week

Sunday was briefly the hottest day of the year in Bakersfield, reaching up to 107°.

Monday beat that at 108°.

Highs will remain hot all week.

The heat alerts that had been set to expire on Monday have been extended to Wednesday, and could get extended further.

Highs in Bakersfield remain in the 104° to 108° range through this week and into the weekend.

Mountain towns will be in the low to mid 90s, and highs will be above 100° in the KRV.

Like last week, the hottest parts of the desert will be over 110°.

There are some signs that we may begin to cool down next week, but until then, it's going to be hot!

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