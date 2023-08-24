Heat & humidity across the US, even here in Kern

While the temperatures weren't bad Wednesday, the humidity was high in the Valley.

The dew point, a measure of the amount of moisture in the air, hit 65° in Bakersfield, which is very high for us.

That made it feel hotter and less comfortable than it actually was.

Fortunately it was nothing like what areas east of the Mississippi were dealing with.

Take Chicago, for example.

The temperature there hit 98°, but the dew point was a staggering 80°.

That means the heat index, or the "feels like temperature", was 115°!

That's an incredibly high value that far north.

While the Eastern US won't see a break from the extreme heat Thursday, our humidity is set to fall.

Valley dew points should be under 60° by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be climbing, though, with a high of 98° expected in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

